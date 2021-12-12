Psychemedics Co. (PMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 30th

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Psychemedics has decreased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PMD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.55. 4,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,565. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 0.75. Psychemedics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Psychemedics worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

