Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.