Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $5.60. Quidel reported earnings of $11.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $10.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. Quidel’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $134.06 on Thursday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quidel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.