Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $36,211,956. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

