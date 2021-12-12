Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

