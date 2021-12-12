Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $272.57 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

