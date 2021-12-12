Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 351.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 332,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock worth $85,864,321. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

