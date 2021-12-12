Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NYSE RL opened at $122.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

