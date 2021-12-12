Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,970 shares of company stock valued at $133,309. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

