Raymond James Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $8.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.