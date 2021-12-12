RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $240.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.67.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.67. 113,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,656. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

