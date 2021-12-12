RCI Hospitality (RICK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The firm has a market cap of $572.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

