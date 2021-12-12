Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
