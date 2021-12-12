Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.