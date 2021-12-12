Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

