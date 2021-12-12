Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) vs. GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) Financial Comparison

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

16.8% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renalytix AI and GeneLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI $1.49 million 381.39 -$34.72 million ($0.46) -34.17 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renalytix AI.

Volatility & Risk

Renalytix AI has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI -1,717.89% -45.44% -42.08% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renalytix AI and GeneLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renalytix AI presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.92%.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. Renalytix AI plc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.