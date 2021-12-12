Research Analysts Set Expectations for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,217,000 after buying an additional 62,963 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,970 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

