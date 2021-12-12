Research Analysts Set Expectations for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

KFY opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $4,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

