Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resources Connection by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Resources Connection by 59.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.