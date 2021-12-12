Reviewing Grocery Outlet (GO) and Its Peers

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grocery Outlet to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.84% 22.18% 4.75%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1107 2627 2675 83 2.27

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.28%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Grocery Outlet’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 34.81 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.47

Grocery Outlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grocery Outlet rivals beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.