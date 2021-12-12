Reviewing The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.38 $113.03 million $1.03 7.00 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.31 $305.53 million $0.16 84.26

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The GEO Group and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.11% 16.58% 3.54% Brandywine Realty Trust 5.43% 1.50% 0.68%

Summary

The GEO Group beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design. The U.S. Secure Services segment encompasses United States based public-private partnership corrections and detention business. The GEO Care segment consists of community-based services business, youth services business, and electronic monitoring and supervision service. The International Services segment includes detention operations in South Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The Facility Construction and Design segment contracts with states, local, federal agencies, and international agencies for the design and construction of buildings. The company was founded by George C. Zoley in 1984 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

