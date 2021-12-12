Revomon 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

