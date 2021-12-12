Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

REXR opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $76.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

