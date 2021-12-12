Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.74 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.