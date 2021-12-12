Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 5,997 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $68.10 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

