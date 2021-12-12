Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Matson were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,076 shares of company stock worth $3,683,442 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

