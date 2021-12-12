Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,260 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

