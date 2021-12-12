Rockland Trust Co. Invests $318,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 195,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $83.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

