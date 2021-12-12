Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 166.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

