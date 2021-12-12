Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

