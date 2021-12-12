Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 116 ($1.54) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

RR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RR stock opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.48 ($2.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.71.

In related news, insider Angela Strank purchased 13,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,843.20 ($26,313.75). Also, insider Anita Frew acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($54,104.23). In the last three months, insiders bought 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,145.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

