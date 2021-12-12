Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $151.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

Shares of CBOE opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

