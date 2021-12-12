Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Acquires 150,000 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £46,500 ($61,662.91).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Dunn purchased 25,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,945.63).

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Dunn purchased 50,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,554.30).

On Tuesday, November 16th, Robert Dunn purchased 100,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,130.35).

LON ROL opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £15.03 million and a PE ratio of 27.27. Rotala PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 22.42 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.49).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

