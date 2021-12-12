Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $58.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15. Xometry has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $13,109,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.