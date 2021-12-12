Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1,028.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $7,015,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $3,630,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 0.89. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

