Royal Bank of Canada Has $255,000 Holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

