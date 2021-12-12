Royal Bank of Canada Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Baozun were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 482.00, a PEG ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

