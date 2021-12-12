Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$115.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$166.92.

TSE:CP opened at C$92.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

