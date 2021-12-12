Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $19.20

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.45. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 519 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%.
About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
