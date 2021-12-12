Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Shares Gap Down to $19.20

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.45. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

