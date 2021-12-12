Rubic (RBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $363,917.00

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Rubic has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and approximately $363,917.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rubic has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

