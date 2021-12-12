SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $169,060.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.20 or 0.00920454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

