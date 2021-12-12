SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $39,062.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00043887 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

