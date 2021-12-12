SafeCapital Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $39,062.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00043887 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

