SafeInsure 24 Hour Volume Hits $483.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $222,167.18 and approximately $483.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00039905 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,907,951 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.