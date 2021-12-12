salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of salesforce.com worth $3,772,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average of $263.64. The company has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

