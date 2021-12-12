Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SAP opened at C$29.05 on Friday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.54 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.50.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

