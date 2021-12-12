Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.