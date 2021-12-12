Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCFLF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Schaeffler stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

