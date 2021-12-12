Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 9th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

SCHB opened at $111.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

