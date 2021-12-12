Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72.

