Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

